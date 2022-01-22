Energy Web Token (EWT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $177.47 Million

Energy Web Token (CURRENCY:EWT) traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 22nd. Over the last seven days, Energy Web Token has traded down 25.7% against the US dollar. Energy Web Token has a market cap of $177.47 million and $3.12 million worth of Energy Web Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Energy Web Token coin can currently be purchased for about $5.90 or 0.00016591 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002812 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001661 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.53 or 0.00052079 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,435.50 or 0.06844412 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.79 or 0.00058426 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,448.98 or 0.99621311 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00007672 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003245 BTC.

Energy Web Token Profile

Energy Web Token launched on June 19th, 2019. Energy Web Token’s total supply is 48,638,535 coins and its circulating supply is 30,062,138 coins. Energy Web Token’s official message board is medium.com/energy-web-insights . The Reddit community for Energy Web Token is https://reddit.com/r/EnergyWeb and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Energy Web Token’s official Twitter account is @energywebx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Energy Web Token is www.energyweb.org

According to CryptoCompare, “EW focuses on building core infrastructure and shared technology, speeding the adoption of commercial solutions, and fostering a community of practice. In 2019 EW launched the Energy Web Chain, an open-source, enterprise blockchain platform tailored to the energy sector. EW’s technology roadmap has since grown to include the Energy Web Decentralized Operating System (EW-DOS), a “blockchain-plus” suite of decentralized solutions. EW also grew an energy blockchain ecosystem comprising utilities, grid operators, renewable energy developers, corporate energy buyers, and others. Energy Web has become the industry’s leading blockchain partner and most-respected voice of authority on energy blockchain. “

Energy Web Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energy Web Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energy Web Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energy Web Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

