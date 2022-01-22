Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Price Target Cut to $105.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $105.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ETR. Vertical Research lowered shares of Entergy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Entergy from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Entergy from $121.00 to $117.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $115.17.

Get Entergy alerts:

NYSE:ETR opened at $109.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a PEG ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $108.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.64. Entergy has a 1-year low of $85.78 and a 1-year high of $115.01.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 11.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Entergy will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. This is an increase from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.27%.

In related news, insider Laura R. Landreaux sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.75, for a total transaction of $47,587.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Entergy by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Entergy by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Entergy by 76.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 34,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,929,000 after purchasing an additional 15,086 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Entergy by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Entergy by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. 89.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

Featured Article: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.