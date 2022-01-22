Enterprise Associates 14 New Sells 6,848 Shares of IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ:IMRA) Stock

IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ:IMRA) major shareholder Enterprise Associates 14 New sold 6,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.89, for a total transaction of $12,942.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Enterprise Associates 14 New also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 20th, Enterprise Associates 14 New sold 6,295 shares of IMARA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.81, for a total value of $11,393.95.

On Friday, January 14th, Enterprise Associates 14 New sold 9,707 shares of IMARA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.91, for a total value of $18,540.37.

On Wednesday, January 12th, Enterprise Associates 14 New sold 4,634 shares of IMARA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total value of $9,360.68.

On Monday, January 10th, Enterprise Associates 14 New sold 1,751 shares of IMARA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total value of $3,502.00.

On Friday, January 7th, Enterprise Associates 14 New sold 14,600 shares of IMARA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.08, for a total value of $30,368.00.

On Wednesday, January 5th, Enterprise Associates 14 New sold 8,200 shares of IMARA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.25, for a total value of $18,450.00.

On Monday, January 3rd, Enterprise Associates 14 New sold 44,665 shares of IMARA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.34, for a total value of $104,516.10.

On Wednesday, December 29th, Enterprise Associates 14 New sold 15,196 shares of IMARA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.30, for a total value of $34,950.80.

On Monday, December 27th, Enterprise Associates 14 New sold 27,651 shares of IMARA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.42, for a total transaction of $66,915.42.

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Enterprise Associates 14 New sold 20,109 shares of IMARA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total transaction of $46,652.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMRA opened at $1.68 on Friday. IMARA Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.64 and a 52-week high of $14.98. The company has a market capitalization of $44.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.98.

IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.36. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.72) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that IMARA Inc. will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IMRA. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of IMARA from $12.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IMARA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of IMARA in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in IMARA by 88.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 10,122 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in IMARA by 33.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 429,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,390,000 after acquiring an additional 106,705 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in IMARA during the second quarter worth approximately $314,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in IMARA by 17.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,645,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,903,000 after acquiring an additional 399,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in IMARA during the second quarter worth approximately $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.32% of the company’s stock.

IMARA Company Profile

IMARA Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients with rare genetic disorders of hemoglobin. It develops IMR-687, an oral, once-a-day therapeutic that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of sickle cell disease and Ã-thalassemia. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

