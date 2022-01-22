Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Receives $26.71 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.71.

A number of analysts recently commented on EPD shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Wolfe Research lowered Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director Carin Marcy Barth bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.60 per share, with a total value of $108,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.86 per share, for a total transaction of $228,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 37.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blackstone Inc lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.3% during the second quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 65,204,148 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,573,376,000 after purchasing an additional 224,964 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 25.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,395,467 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $564,533,000 after purchasing an additional 4,689,634 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 6.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,196,957 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $458,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,326 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.4% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 17,543,349 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $379,634,000 after purchasing an additional 64,567 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 17.3% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 17,253,743 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $416,333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539,599 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EPD opened at $23.80 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.63. Enterprise Products Partners has a fifty-two week low of $20.03 and a fifty-two week high of $25.69. The firm has a market cap of $51.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $10.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.82%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.12%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Recommended Story: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.