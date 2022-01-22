Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Sold by Keeley Teton Advisors LLC

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,076 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 515 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EPD. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2,767.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,730,060 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $283,046,000 after purchasing an additional 11,321,021 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 25.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,395,467 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $564,533,000 after acquiring an additional 4,689,634 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 17.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,946,631 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $481,312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,986,213 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 45.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,312,412 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $224,708,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 17.3% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 17,253,743 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $416,333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539,599 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EPD opened at $23.80 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.63. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $20.03 and a one year high of $25.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.37.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The business had revenue of $10.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.82%. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 101.12%.

In other news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.86 per share, for a total transaction of $228,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carin Marcy Barth bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.60 per share, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EPD shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.71.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.