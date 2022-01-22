Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,800,000 shares, a growth of 17.8% from the December 15th total of 10,870,000 shares. Approximately 8.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.6 days.

Shares of Envista stock opened at $42.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.99. Envista has a 52 week low of $33.75 and a 52 week high of $46.88. The stock has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.75.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $607.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.69 million. Envista had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 13.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Envista will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NVST shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Envista from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Envista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Envista from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.40.

In other news, CEO Amir Aghdaei sold 50,408 shares of Envista stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total transaction of $2,356,574.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Howard H. Yu sold 657 shares of Envista stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.30, for a total transaction of $27,791.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,487 shares of company stock worth $4,020,190 in the last 90 days. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Envista by 357.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Envista by 69.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Envista by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Envista during the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Envista during the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

