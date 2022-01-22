Enzyme Price Down 21.2% Over Last 7 Days (MLN)

Enzyme (CURRENCY:MLN) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. One Enzyme coin can now be bought for approximately $61.31 or 0.00168440 BTC on exchanges. Enzyme has a market cap of $109.91 million and $11.46 million worth of Enzyme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Enzyme has traded down 21.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002750 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00004765 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002748 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001012 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.52 or 0.00048126 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00006273 BTC.

Enzyme Coin Profile

Enzyme (MLN) is a coin. It launched on January 26th, 2019. Enzyme’s total supply is 1,824,437 coins and its circulating supply is 1,792,693 coins. Enzyme’s official Twitter account is @melonprotocol . The Reddit community for Enzyme is https://reddit.com/r/enzymefinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made. Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle. “

