EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Receives $645.11 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $645.11.

EPAM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on EPAM Systems from $689.00 to $824.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. VTB Capital upgraded EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $607.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

EPAM stock traded down $21.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $464.71. 643,998 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 605,300. EPAM Systems has a 52-week low of $333.68 and a 52-week high of $725.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $617.52 and a 200-day moving average of $611.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.44.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.20. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 12.59%. The business had revenue of $988.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other EPAM Systems news, CEO Arkadiy Dobkin sold 7,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $673.39, for a total transaction of $5,185,103.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total value of $690,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 83,011 shares of company stock worth $56,859,180. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 72 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

