EpiK Protocol (EPK) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $3.39 Million

EpiK Protocol (CURRENCY:EPK) traded down 16.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 22nd. EpiK Protocol has a total market capitalization of $13.54 million and approximately $3.39 million worth of EpiK Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EpiK Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000297 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, EpiK Protocol has traded 41.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002856 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001658 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.87 or 0.00051035 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,396.54 or 0.06842691 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.97 or 0.00057026 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,061.51 or 1.00108845 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00007630 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003317 BTC.

EpiK Protocol Coin Profile

EpiK Protocol’s total supply is 130,057,090 coins. EpiK Protocol’s official Twitter account is @EpikProtocol

EpiK Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EpiK Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EpiK Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EpiK Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

