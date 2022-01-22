EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Shares Bought by CastleArk Alternatives LLC

CastleArk Alternatives LLC increased its holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 5,112.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 134,220 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 131,645 shares during the quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC’s holdings in EQT were worth $2,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EQT. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of EQT by 6,854.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,868 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 4,798 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of EQT by 165.0% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,987 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 3,105 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of EQT during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of EQT by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,529 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of EQT during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $156,000. 88.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:EQT opened at $20.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.39. The firm has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.33, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.13. EQT Co. has a 52-week low of $15.35 and a 52-week high of $24.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that EQT Co. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

EQT announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, December 13th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas producer to repurchase up to 13.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on EQT from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded EQT from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho raised their price objective on EQT from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded EQT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EQT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.60.

EQT Profile

EQT Corp. engages in natural gas production, gathering and transmission in the Appalachian area. It has operations in Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

