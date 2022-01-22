EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Shares Purchased by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 48.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,595 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,091 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in EQT were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in EQT by 57.5% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 46,651 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 17,035 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in EQT by 75.4% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 85,599 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 36,802 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in EQT by 28.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,221,147 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $116,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169,417 shares in the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC lifted its stake in EQT by 30.0% during the second quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 325,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,235,000 after purchasing an additional 74,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in EQT by 8.8% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 66,376 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 5,353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EQT. Mizuho upped their price objective on EQT from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised EQT from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised EQT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on EQT from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, EQT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.60.

NYSE EQT opened at $20.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. EQT Co. has a 1 year low of $15.35 and a 1 year high of $24.83. The company has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of -2.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.39.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that EQT Co. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

EQT announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, December 13th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas producer to repurchase up to 13.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About EQT

EQT Corp. engages in natural gas production, gathering and transmission in the Appalachian area. It has operations in Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

