Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.80 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.80 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for Equifax’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.75 and the highest is $1.85. Equifax posted earnings of $2.00 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Equifax will report full-year earnings of $7.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.55 to $7.68. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $8.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.65 to $9.02. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Equifax.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.13. Equifax had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 14.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EFX. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Equifax from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on Equifax in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Equifax from $270.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $296.06 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Equifax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $264.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $293.10.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Equifax by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,406,964 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,055,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579,539 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Equifax by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,434,980 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,391,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,757 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Equifax by 96.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 977,441 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $234,107,000 after purchasing an additional 480,021 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Equifax by 77.1% during the 3rd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 891,583 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $225,945,000 after purchasing an additional 388,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Equifax by 8,193.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 338,056 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $85,670,000 after purchasing an additional 333,980 shares in the last quarter. 90.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Equifax stock opened at $225.66 on Friday. Equifax has a one year low of $161.87 and a one year high of $300.11. The company has a market cap of $27.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.94 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $278.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $268.62.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Equifax’s payout ratio is presently 27.61%.

About Equifax

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

