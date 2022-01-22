Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 565,690 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.19% of Equinox Gold worth $3,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EQX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Equinox Gold by 30.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,387,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724,187 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in Equinox Gold by 95.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,088,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510,331 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Equinox Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,554,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Equinox Gold by 2,252.5% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 680,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,726,000 after acquiring an additional 651,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in Equinox Gold by 235.3% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 400,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after acquiring an additional 281,333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.45% of the company’s stock.

EQX stock opened at $6.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.10. Equinox Gold Corp. has a 1 year low of $5.90 and a 1 year high of $10.26.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $245.13 million during the quarter. Equinox Gold had a net margin of 48.26% and a return on equity of 2.10%. As a group, analysts predict that Equinox Gold Corp. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EQX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Equinox Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Desjardins decreased their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$12.75 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$12.25 to C$12.50 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.78.

Equinox Gold Profile

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of gold mining properties. Its projects include mesquite gold mine, aurizona gold mine, castle mountain, and copper projects. The company was founded by Marc Pais on March 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

