Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Omeros Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:OMER)

Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for Omeros in a research report issued on Monday, January 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Folkes now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($1.87) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.80). Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Omeros’ FY2022 earnings at ($2.16) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush cut Omeros from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Omeros from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Omeros from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Maxim Group lowered Omeros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Omeros from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Omeros currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.32.

NASDAQ OMER opened at $5.30 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.62. Omeros has a 12-month low of $5.02 and a 12-month high of $23.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $331.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 0.67.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $30.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.31 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.39) EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OMER. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Omeros during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omeros during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Omeros by 755.2% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 4,335 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omeros during the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Omeros by 32.4% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.62% of the company’s stock.

About Omeros

Omeros Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercializing of both small-molecule and protein therapeutics for large market. It also offers orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system.

