Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $89.22.

Several research firms have recently commented on EQR. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $87.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th.

In related news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 67,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $5,978,808.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.53, for a total transaction of $4,376,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 167,641 shares of company stock worth $14,729,008. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Equity Residential by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 53,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,153,000 after buying an additional 21,490 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its stake in Equity Residential by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 28,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Equity Residential by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 145,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,736,000 after buying an additional 10,260 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Equity Residential in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,930,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Equity Residential by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,121,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $163,327,000 after buying an additional 927,850 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EQR opened at $88.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.23, a PEG ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.21 and a 200-day moving average of $85.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Equity Residential has a 1-year low of $60.37 and a 1-year high of $93.03.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $623.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.14 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 43.53% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is 85.46%.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

