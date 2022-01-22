Ethereum Push Notification Service Hits Market Capitalization of $21.49 Million (PUSH)

Ethereum Push Notification Service (CURRENCY:PUSH) traded down 12.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 22nd. One Ethereum Push Notification Service coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.41 or 0.00003945 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ethereum Push Notification Service has traded 38.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ethereum Push Notification Service has a total market cap of $21.49 million and $1.75 million worth of Ethereum Push Notification Service was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002808 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.54 or 0.00052041 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,464.39 or 0.06916307 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.73 or 0.00058165 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35,684.24 or 1.00147757 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00007794 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003324 BTC.

Ethereum Push Notification Service Profile

Ethereum Push Notification Service’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,287,926 coins. Ethereum Push Notification Service’s official Twitter account is @epnsproject

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Push Notification Service is a decentralized notifications protocol that enables wallet addresses to receive notifications in a platform-agnostic fashion from both decentralized and centralized carriers. It also explores and describes the theory and technical aspects of the protocol/platform and the game theory that the protocol utilizes to ensure incentives for good actors in the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Ethereum Push Notification Service

