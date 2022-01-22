Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Sets New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday after Oppenheimer lowered their price target on the stock from $285.00 to $225.00. The stock traded as low as $152.12 and last traded at $155.31, with a volume of 93654 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $159.29.

ETSY has been the topic of several other research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Etsy from $265.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Argus started coverage on shares of Etsy in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Etsy from $179.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Etsy from $245.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.95.

In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total value of $11,218,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 4,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.94, for a total transaction of $1,052,798.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 251,661 shares of company stock valued at $63,709,840. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETSY. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. American National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 98.5% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 366.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Etsy during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 88.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $226.70 and its 200 day moving average is $218.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. The company has a market capitalization of $18.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.55.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. Etsy had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 77.17%. The company had revenue of $532.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

