Exactus (OTCMKTS:EXDI) Hits New 52-Week High at $1.00

Exactus Inc (OTCMKTS:EXDI) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.00 and last traded at $1.00, with a volume of 50 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.56.

The company has a market cap of $598.95 million, a P/E ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 4.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.85.

About Exactus (OTCMKTS:EXDI)

Exactus, Inc, is a farmer and manufacturer of hemp-derived phytocannabinoid products. The company sells its CBD products through its Green Goddess brand and third-party resellers. Exactus is engaged in producing industrial hemp from farms in Oregon and plans to extract and manufacture directly through cGMP facilities.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Exactus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exactus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.