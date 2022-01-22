Experian plc (LON:EXPN) Receives GBX 3,090 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Experian plc (LON:EXPN) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,090 ($42.16).

A number of brokerages have commented on EXPN. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,750 ($51.17) price objective on shares of Experian in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Experian in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Experian in a report on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Experian from GBX 4,100 ($55.94) to GBX 4,000 ($54.58) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($45.03) target price on shares of Experian in a report on Monday, January 17th.

Shares of Experian stock opened at GBX 3,060 ($41.75) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £28.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.79, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Experian has a one year low of GBX 2,265 ($30.90) and a one year high of GBX 3,689 ($50.33). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,432.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3,258.83.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.34%. Experian’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.60%.

Experian Company Profile

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

