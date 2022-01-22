Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Position Lessened by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC reduced its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 158,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 81,500 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $9,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 434,046 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,591,000 after acquiring an additional 117,103 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 206,017 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,118,000 after acquiring an additional 91,745 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 523,224 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,776,000 after acquiring an additional 49,328 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 714,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,999,000 after acquiring an additional 50,380 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 914,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,807,000 after acquiring an additional 11,603 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.71% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on XOM shares. Barclays raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price target on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.98.

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 5,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.00 per share, with a total value of $320,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Linda D. Ducharme sold 8,600 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total value of $537,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders bought 5,544 shares of company stock valued at $352,640 and sold 28,400 shares valued at $1,771,158. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $72.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $305.54 billion, a PE ratio of -51.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $44.29 and a 12 month high of $74.37.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.05 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -253.24%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

