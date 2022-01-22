FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Stock Holdings Lessened by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,409 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.22% of FactSet Research Systems worth $33,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clean Yield Group raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 100.0% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 87.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FDS opened at $420.12 on Friday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $294.21 and a fifty-two week high of $495.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $461.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $411.42. The company has a market capitalization of $15.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.75.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.26. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 43.24%. The firm had revenue of $424.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 12.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.12%.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.91, for a total value of $1,107,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.24, for a total transaction of $331,661.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,735 shares of company stock worth $2,625,236 in the last 90 days. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $352.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $453.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $515.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $400.00 to $468.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $436.40.

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

