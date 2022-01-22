Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Receives $547.63 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $545.86.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FICO shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $463.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $464.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Fair Isaac from $488.00 to $535.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Fair Isaac to a “buy” rating and set a $522.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st.
NYSE:FICO traded down $3.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $427.03. 354,302 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,622. The company has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.84 and a beta of 1.29. Fair Isaac has a 1-year low of $342.89 and a 1-year high of $553.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $408.28 and a 200 day moving average of $435.28.
In other news, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 456 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.10, for a total value of $186,093.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.52, for a total value of $99,630.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Fair Isaac by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 919,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $462,031,000 after purchasing an additional 41,288 shares during the last quarter. Valley Forge Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Fair Isaac by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Valley Forge Capital Management LP now owns 724,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $288,384,000 after purchasing an additional 53,202 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Fair Isaac by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 652,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,476,000 after purchasing an additional 17,686 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Fair Isaac by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 585,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $233,165,000 after purchasing an additional 43,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Fair Isaac by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 410,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,321,000 after purchasing an additional 5,487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company’s stock.
About Fair Isaac
Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.
