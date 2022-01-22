Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Receives $547.63 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $545.86.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FICO shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $463.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $464.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Fair Isaac from $488.00 to $535.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Fair Isaac to a “buy” rating and set a $522.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

NYSE:FICO traded down $3.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $427.03. 354,302 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,622. The company has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.84 and a beta of 1.29. Fair Isaac has a 1-year low of $342.89 and a 1-year high of $553.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $408.28 and a 200 day moving average of $435.28.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $1.55. The firm had revenue of $334.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.20 million. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 205.21% and a net margin of 29.78%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac will post 12.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 456 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.10, for a total value of $186,093.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.52, for a total value of $99,630.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Fair Isaac by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 919,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $462,031,000 after purchasing an additional 41,288 shares during the last quarter. Valley Forge Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Fair Isaac by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Valley Forge Capital Management LP now owns 724,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $288,384,000 after purchasing an additional 53,202 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Fair Isaac by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 652,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,476,000 after purchasing an additional 17,686 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Fair Isaac by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 585,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $233,165,000 after purchasing an additional 43,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Fair Isaac by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 410,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,321,000 after purchasing an additional 5,487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.