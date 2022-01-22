Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Price Target Cut to $45.00 by Analysts at BTIG Research

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) had its price objective reduced by BTIG Research from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $47.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. China Renaissance Securities downgraded shares of Farfetch from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Farfetch from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Farfetch from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Farfetch in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Farfetch currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.00.

NYSE FTCH opened at $21.62 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.01. Farfetch has a 12-month low of $21.46 and a 12-month high of $73.87. The company has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 3.12.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $582.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.34 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.50) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Farfetch will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTCH. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Farfetch by 43.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Farfetch during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its position in shares of Farfetch by 40.0% during the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Farfetch by 51.5% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Farfetch by 71.5% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

About Farfetch

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

