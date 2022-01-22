Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) CFO Ronald W. Kisling Sells 5,328 Shares of Stock

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 5,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total value of $160,479.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE FSLY opened at $28.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.36 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 6.71, a current ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Fastly, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.09 and a 52-week high of $122.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.29.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.34. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 17.85% and a negative net margin of 62.16%. The business had revenue of $86.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FSLY shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Fastly in a report on Tuesday. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Raymond James upgraded Fastly from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Fastly from $51.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Fastly in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.89.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty One Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastly during the fourth quarter worth $1,107,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Fastly during the fourth quarter worth $1,672,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fastly by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Fastly by 815.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 541,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,183,000 after purchasing an additional 482,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fastly by 3.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 148,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,012,000 after purchasing an additional 4,701 shares in the last quarter. 60.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge cloud platform, edge software development kit (SDK), content delivery and image optimization, video and streaming, cloud security, load balancing, and managed CDN. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

