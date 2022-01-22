FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) Expected to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) – Research analysts at Truist Financial upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of FB Financial in a report issued on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial analyst J. Demba now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.82. Truist Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for FB Financial’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.65 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on FBK. Stephens upped their price objective on FB Financial from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.40.

NYSE:FBK opened at $42.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.14. FB Financial has a one year low of $34.99 and a one year high of $49.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.27.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. FB Financial had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 31.03%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. FB Financial’s payout ratio is presently 11.11%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in FB Financial by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its stake in FB Financial by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 80,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,446,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 37,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 221.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

FB Financial Company Profile

FB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients in select markets primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama, and North Georgia through its subsidiary. It operates through the Banking and Mortgage segments. The Banking segments deals with interest on loans and investments, loan-related fees, originations in banking footprint, investment services, and deposit-related fees.

