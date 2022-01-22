FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) will post earnings of $0.74 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for FB Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.78 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.71. FB Financial posted earnings per share of $1.10 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FB Financial will report full-year earnings of $3.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.02 to $3.26. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.36 to $3.70. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for FB Financial.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.22. FB Financial had a net margin of 31.03% and a return on equity of 13.04%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share.

FBK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of FB Financial from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of FB Financial from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FBK. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in FB Financial by 221.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of FB Financial by 30.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of FB Financial by 38.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of FB Financial during the third quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of FB Financial during the third quarter worth $238,000. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FBK traded down $0.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $42.67. 216,247 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,632. FB Financial has a 12-month low of $34.99 and a 12-month high of $49.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.27. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. FB Financial’s payout ratio is 11.11%.

FB Financial Company Profile

FB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients in select markets primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama, and North Georgia through its subsidiary. It operates through the Banking and Mortgage segments. The Banking segments deals with interest on loans and investments, loan-related fees, originations in banking footprint, investment services, and deposit-related fees.

