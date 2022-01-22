FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 2.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 144,288 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 3,028 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in FedEx were worth $31,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,300,555 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $5,459,605,000 after acquiring an additional 190,583 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,362,196 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,091,354,000 after acquiring an additional 231,510 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,561,732 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,360,901,000 after acquiring an additional 895,454 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,672,765 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,092,110,000 after acquiring an additional 45,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,860,142 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $554,936,000 after acquiring an additional 281,250 shares during the last quarter. 69.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FDX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank set a $330.00 target price on FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FedEx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $237.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on FedEx from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on FedEx from $299.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on FedEx from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.64.

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $244.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.49. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $216.34 and a fifty-two week high of $319.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $249.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $255.18.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.55. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 5.49%. The business had revenue of $23.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 20.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 10th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.53%.

FedEx declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 16th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the shipping service provider to buy up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

