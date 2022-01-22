Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) Price Target Raised to GBX 3,560

Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) had its price objective lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 3,300 ($45.03) to GBX 3,560 ($48.57) in a research report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FEVR. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,700 ($36.84) price objective on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 2,400 ($32.75) to GBX 3,350 ($45.71) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 2,601.11 ($35.49).

FEVR stock opened at GBX 2,547 ($34.75) on Tuesday. Fevertree Drinks has a twelve month low of GBX 2,039 ($27.82) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,871 ($39.17). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.97 billion and a PE ratio of 66.68. The company has a quick ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,661.18 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,484.34.

In other Fevertree Drinks news, insider Kevin Havelock purchased 805 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,482 ($33.87) per share, with a total value of £19,980.10 ($27,261.70).

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, citrus tonic water lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, smoky ginger ale, spiced orange ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

