FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:OPFI) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:OPFI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Opportunity Financial LLC provide financial technology platform which powers banks to help everyday consumers gain access to credit. Opportunity Financial LLC, formerly known as FG New America Acquisition Corp., is based in CHICAGO. “

NYSE:OPFI opened at $4.38 on Tuesday. FG New America Acquisition has a 52-week low of $4.11 and a 52-week high of $11.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.92 and a 200 day moving average of $5.65.

FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:OPFI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $91.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.66 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that FG New America Acquisition will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in FG New America Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $77,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in FG New America Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $81,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in FG New America Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $133,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in FG New America Acquisition by 158.9% during the second quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 27,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in FG New America Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $1,021,000. 6.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FG New America Acquisition Company Profile

FG New America Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the insurance and financial services industry, with focuses on finTech and insuretech sectors.

