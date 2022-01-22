Fidelity Women’s Leadership ETF (NYSEARCA:FDWM) Shares Down 1.2%

Shares of Fidelity Women’s Leadership ETF (NYSEARCA:FDWM) traded down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $19.04 and last traded at $19.04. 1,840 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 57% from the average session volume of 1,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.28.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.62.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDWM. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity Women’s Leadership ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $508,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity Women’s Leadership ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $508,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Fidelity Women’s Leadership ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Fidelity Women’s Leadership ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $508,000.

