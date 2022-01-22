Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:FIE) Given a €68.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €68.00 ($77.27) price target on Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:FIE) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

FIE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Warburg Research set a €77.00 ($87.50) price objective on shares of Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €75.00 ($85.23) price objective on shares of Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €73.80 ($83.86).

Shares of FIE stock opened at €55.75 ($63.35) on Tuesday. Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €65.50 ($74.43) and a 12-month high of €77.50 ($88.07). The firm has a fifty day moving average of €58.79 and a 200-day moving average of €60.73.

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft engages in the investment in and operation of optical and hearing aid businesses. The company manufactures and sells visual aids and other optical products, including glasses, frames, lenses, sunglasses, contact lenses and accessories, and various merchandise, as well as hearing aids and accessories.

