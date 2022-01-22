Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) Shares Down 3.7%

Fiera Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:FRRPF)’s stock price traded down 3.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $8.00 and last traded at $8.00. 19,108 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 32% from the average session volume of 14,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.31.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. dropped their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$12.75 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$12.00 to C$11.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.78.

Get Fiera Capital alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.48.

Fiera Capital Corp. engages in the provision of traditional and alternative investment solutions, including depth and expertise in asset allocation. It offers investment advisory and related services to institutional investors, private wealth clients, and retail investors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States of America, and Europe and Other.

Recommended Story: Return On Assets

Receive News & Ratings for Fiera Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiera Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.