Filo Mining (OTCMKTS:FLMMF) PT Raised to C$20.00

Filo Mining (OTCMKTS:FLMMF) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$17.00 to C$20.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Filo Mining from C$13.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Filo Mining in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Get Filo Mining alerts:

Shares of FLMMF stock opened at $11.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.57. Filo Mining has a 12 month low of $1.38 and a 12 month high of $13.21.

Filo Mining Corp. operates as a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. Its activities include the exploration and development of the Filo del Sol and Tamberias properties, which are comprised of adjacent mineral titles in Chile and the San Juan province in Argentina.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Filo Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Filo Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.