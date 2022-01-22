Financial Analysis: InterCloud Systems (OTCMKTS:ICLD) & Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN)

InterCloud Systems (OTCMKTS:ICLD) and Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for InterCloud Systems and Nielsen, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InterCloud Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A Nielsen 1 3 2 0 2.17

Nielsen has a consensus target price of $25.50, suggesting a potential upside of 35.21%.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares InterCloud Systems and Nielsen’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InterCloud Systems N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Nielsen $6.29 billion 1.08 -$6.00 million $2.18 8.65

InterCloud Systems has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Nielsen.

Volatility & Risk

InterCloud Systems has a beta of 2.75, meaning that its share price is 175% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nielsen has a beta of 1.43, meaning that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares InterCloud Systems and Nielsen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InterCloud Systems N/A N/A N/A Nielsen 18.33% 21.71% 5.36%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

99.4% of Nielsen shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of InterCloud Systems shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Nielsen shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Nielsen beats InterCloud Systems on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

InterCloud Systems Company Profile

InterCloud Systems, Inc. is a cloud computing company. It is a single-source provider of end-to-end information technology and next-generation network solutions including software defined networking and network function virtualization to the telecommunications service provider and corporate enterprise markets through cloud solutions and professional services. The company offers cloud and managed services, professional consulting and staffing services, and infrastructure and applications to assist its customers in meeting their changing technology demands. It’s cloud solutions offer enterprise and service-provider customers the opportunity to adopt an operational expense model by outsourcing to InterCloud rather than the capital expense model that has dominated in recent decades in IT infrastructure management. The company was founded on November 22, 1999 and is headquartered in Shrewsbury, NJ.

Nielsen Company Profile

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics. The corporate segment includes unallocated items such as certain facilities and infrastructure costs as well as intersegment eliminations. The company was founded by Arthur C. Nielsen, Sr. in 1923 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

