Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV Grows Stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 680,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,443 shares during the period. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF accounts for 11.4% of Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV owned about 0.22% of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF worth $14,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PDBC. Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 23,393.9% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 3,939,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,923,155 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 17.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,307,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $468,238,000 after acquiring an additional 3,421,051 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 213.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,417,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,660,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325,970 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 20.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,490,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $210,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 3,370.9% during the second quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,095,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,499 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:PDBC traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.89. 10,246,916 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,025,657. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 12-month low of $13.22 and a 12-month high of $22.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.28.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were given a dividend of $5.39 per share. This is a boost from Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a yield of 36.17%.

