Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV Sells 33 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV lowered its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 0.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.7% of Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Diligent Investors LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded down $8.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $402.69. The company had a trading volume of 16,219,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,676,301. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $428.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $415.57. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $338.57 and a 12 month high of $441.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a $1.53 dividend. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This is a positive change from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

