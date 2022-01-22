Financial Review: Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK) & Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS)

Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK) and Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Get Patriot National Bancorp alerts:

Patriot National Bancorp has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nicolet Bankshares has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

36.7% of Patriot National Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.5% of Nicolet Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. 13.1% of Patriot National Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.7% of Nicolet Bankshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Patriot National Bancorp and Nicolet Bankshares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Patriot National Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Nicolet Bankshares 0 0 4 0 3.00

Nicolet Bankshares has a consensus price target of $96.00, suggesting a potential upside of 4.13%. Given Nicolet Bankshares’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Nicolet Bankshares is more favorable than Patriot National Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Patriot National Bancorp and Nicolet Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Patriot National Bancorp 5.20% 2.80% 0.20% Nicolet Bankshares 28.32% 10.95% 1.30%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Patriot National Bancorp and Nicolet Bankshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Patriot National Bancorp $39.88 million 1.49 -$3.82 million $0.47 31.98 Nicolet Bankshares $211.83 million 5.20 $60.12 million $5.99 15.39

Nicolet Bankshares has higher revenue and earnings than Patriot National Bancorp. Nicolet Bankshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Patriot National Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Nicolet Bankshares beats Patriot National Bancorp on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Patriot National Bancorp

Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. The firm through its subsidiary, offers consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, government, non-profit entities, small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The firm’s deposit products include checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, time certificates of deposit, savings accounts, individual retirement accounts and health savings accounts. Its lending portfolio comprises of commercial mortgage and construction loans; working capital loans; equipment loans; real estate loans; and other personal loans. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

About Nicolet Bankshares

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary. It offers lending and deposit gathering, ancillary banking-related, trust, brokerage, and other investment management products and services. The firm also delivers commercial-related and residential real estate loans. The company was founded by Robert Bruc Atwell and Michael E. Daniels on April 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Green Bay, WI.

Receive News & Ratings for Patriot National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patriot National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.