Financial Survey: Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) vs. TROOPS (NASDAQ:TROO)

TROOPS (NASDAQ:TROO) and Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) are both small-cap multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

TROOPS has a beta of 0.58, meaning that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aviat Networks has a beta of 1.91, meaning that its share price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares TROOPS and Aviat Networks’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TROOPS $4.29 million 140.44 -$67.92 million N/A N/A Aviat Networks $274.91 million 1.15 $110.14 million $9.21 3.06

Aviat Networks has higher revenue and earnings than TROOPS.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for TROOPS and Aviat Networks, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TROOPS 0 0 0 0 N/A Aviat Networks 0 0 4 0 3.00

Aviat Networks has a consensus price target of $49.67, indicating a potential upside of 76.06%. Given Aviat Networks’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Aviat Networks is more favorable than TROOPS.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.5% of TROOPS shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.3% of Aviat Networks shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of Aviat Networks shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares TROOPS and Aviat Networks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TROOPS N/A N/A N/A Aviat Networks 38.64% 17.39% 10.13%

Summary

Aviat Networks beats TROOPS on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TROOPS

TROOPS, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in environmental protection, energy saving technologies, equipment development and applications, money lending business in Hong Kong providing mortgage loans to high quality target borrowers and property investment to generate additional rental income. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Crystal Display (LCD)/Light Emitting Diode (LED) Products, Green Energy Products and Services, VR Products and Services, Money Lending Services, Property Lease and Management, Financial Technology Solutions and Services and, Corporate. The company was founded on July 18, 2007 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

About Aviat Networks

Aviat Networks, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of wireless network products and solutions. Its product includes wireless transmission networking systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications such as microwave routers, microwave switches, and split mount RF unit. It also offers services such as network planning and design, site surveys and construction, systems integration, installation, maintenance, network monitoring, training, and customer services. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

