Financial Survey: RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) and Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:MUDS)

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) and Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:MUDS) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares RealReal and Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RealReal $298.27 million 2.87 -$175.83 million ($2.62) -3.53 Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II N/A N/A -$1.74 million N/A N/A

Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II has lower revenue, but higher earnings than RealReal.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.3% of RealReal shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.6% of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II shares are held by institutional investors. 27.8% of RealReal shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for RealReal and Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RealReal 0 3 10 0 2.77 Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II 0 0 0 0 N/A

RealReal currently has a consensus price target of $21.14, indicating a potential upside of 128.57%. Given RealReal’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe RealReal is more favorable than Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II.

Profitability

This table compares RealReal and Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RealReal -58.19% -132.56% -29.40% Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II N/A N/A N/A

Summary

RealReal beats Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RealReal

The RealReal, Inc. is an online luxury consignment site, which engages in the consignment of luxury goods across multiple categories, including women’s, men’s, kids, jewelry, watches, home and art. It sells pieces from designers such as Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Celine, Jimmy Choo, Burberry, and Valentino. The company was founded by Julie Wainwright and Marcy Carmack on March 29, 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

About Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II

Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

