First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $30.05

Shares of The First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $30.05 and traded as high as $33.19. First Bancorp shares last traded at $32.20, with a volume of 47,561 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $348.81 million, a PE ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.07.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $21.39 million during the quarter. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 35.36%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 41.69%.

In related news, Director Kimberly Swan bought 3,272 shares of First Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.02 per share, with a total value of $98,225.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 108.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,821 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of First Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $83,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $249,000. 38.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC)

The First Bancorp, Inc (Maine) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers time and savings deposits, lending, automated teller machine processing, investment management, and trust services. The company was founded on January 15, 1985 and is headquartered in Damariscotta, ME.

