First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $30.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “First Financial Bancorp., is a financial holding company that engages in the business of commercial banking, and other permissible activities that are financial in nature, through seventeen wholly owned subsidiary institutions. Bancorp provides management and similar services for its subsidiary financial institutions. Bancorp must depend largely upon its seventeen subsidiaries for funds with which to pay the expenses of its operation and, to the extent applicable, any dividends on its outstanding shares of stock. “

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of First Financial Bancorp. from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, October 25th.

Shares of FFBC opened at $25.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. First Financial Bancorp. has a fifty-two week low of $18.11 and a fifty-two week high of $26.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.79.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $155.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.05 million. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 30.25% and a return on equity of 9.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.40%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,610,508 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $250,726,000 after buying an additional 212,737 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,675,111 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,103,000 after buying an additional 40,930 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,769,792 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,710,000 after buying an additional 150,946 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,683,915 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,790,000 after purchasing an additional 54,625 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,428,632 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,759,000 after purchasing an additional 19,420 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

About First Financial Bancorp.

First Financial Bancorp operates a bank holding company. The firm operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Financial Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, financial and other related activities. It operates through the following business lines: Commercial, Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Wealth Management, Investment Commercial Real Estate, and Commercial Finance.

