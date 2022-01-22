First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $24.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.56% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “FIRST MIDWEST BANCORP, INC. is a multi-bank holding company engaged in commercial banking, trust, investment management, insurance, mortgage origination and servicing activities. “

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised First Midwest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Sunday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.53.

Shares of First Midwest Bancorp stock opened at $20.95 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.50. First Midwest Bancorp has a twelve month low of $16.39 and a twelve month high of $24.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.05). First Midwest Bancorp had a net margin of 25.27% and a return on equity of 8.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that First Midwest Bancorp will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Midwest Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in First Midwest Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $117,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp by 378.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 6,612 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 8,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in First Midwest Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $180,000. Institutional investors own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers a full range of commercial, retail, treasury management, and wealth management products and services to commercial and industrial, agricultural, commercial real estate, municipal, and consumer customers.

