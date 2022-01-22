First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Price Target Increased to C$40.00 by Analysts at CIBC

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its target price lifted by research analysts at CIBC from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.98% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on FM. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$25.00 target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Eight Capital increased their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “na” rating and set a C$39.00 price objective (up from C$31.00) on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$40.00 price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$36.42.

Shares of FM stock opened at C$33.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.85, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of C$23.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$29.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$27.32. First Quantum Minerals has a one year low of C$19.21 and a one year high of C$36.32.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported C$0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.28 billion. On average, research analysts expect that First Quantum Minerals will post 3.0099999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 11,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.30, for a total transaction of C$330,289.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$464,714.30.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

