First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Price Target Increased to C$45.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its price target upped by Jefferies Financial Group from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for First Quantum Minerals’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.04 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.88 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.15 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.58 EPS.

FM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Eight Capital increased their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. CSFB set a C$25.00 target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$38.50 to C$37.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating and set a C$25.00 target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$40.00 target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$36.42.

First Quantum Minerals stock opened at C$33.62 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$29.84 and a 200-day moving average of C$27.32. First Quantum Minerals has a 1 year low of C$19.21 and a 1 year high of C$36.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.85, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of C$23.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.68.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.33 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.28 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that First Quantum Minerals will post 3.0099999 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 11,671 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.30, for a total value of C$330,289.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$464,714.30.

First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

