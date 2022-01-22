First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $110.86 Million Stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 421,423 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,010 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned 0.18% of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF worth $110,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4,220.0% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 93.0% in the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000.

Shares of IJH stock opened at $258.40 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $278.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $273.66. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $232.55 and a 12 month high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

