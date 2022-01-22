First Republic Investment Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,058,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,804 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $99,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EMR. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 13.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 110,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,678,000 after acquiring an additional 12,910 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.3% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 6.6% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 522,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,292,000 after buying an additional 32,467 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.1% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 598,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,549,000 after buying an additional 12,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the second quarter valued at $89,000. 72.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EMR stock opened at $93.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.52. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $78.33 and a 52-week high of $105.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $93.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 12.63%. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.93%.

EMR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Emerson Electric from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Loop Capital began coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.42.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

