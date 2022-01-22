First Republic Investment Management Inc. Purchases 13,925 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,280 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,925 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $77,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 9,627.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 283,933 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $384,951,000 after purchasing an additional 281,014 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 60.8% in the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 414,822 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $606,046,000 after acquiring an additional 156,824 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 67.6% during the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 322,584 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $437,353,000 after purchasing an additional 130,058 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 27.7% in the second quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 543,134 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $793,508,000 after purchasing an additional 117,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP raised its position in Shopify by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 581,511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $849,576,000 after purchasing an additional 101,761 shares during the last quarter. 60.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shopify alerts:

NYSE SHOP opened at $882.12 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,372.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,443.91. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $868.75 and a one year high of $1,762.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.88, a P/E/G ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 13.97 and a quick ratio of 13.97.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.34. Shopify had a net margin of 81.00% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SHOP shares. TD Securities started coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,400.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $876.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Shopify from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,584.20.

Shopify Profile

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.