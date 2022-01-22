First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund (FAM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on February 15th

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 1st.
First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by 8.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.
Shares of FAM opened at $9.23 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.00. First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.02 and a fifty-two week high of $10.86.
About First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund
First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in investment grade and below-investment grade government and corporate debt securities.
