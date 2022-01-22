First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund (FAM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on February 15th

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 1st.

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by 8.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Shares of FAM opened at $9.23 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.00. First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.02 and a fifty-two week high of $10.86.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,643 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund were worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in investment grade and below-investment grade government and corporate debt securities.

