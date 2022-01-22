First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.063 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 1st.

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 43.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund alerts:

Shares of FIF stock opened at $13.35 on Friday. First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 52 week low of $10.62 and a 52 week high of $14.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.48 and a 200-day moving average of $13.36.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,690 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 92,628 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 239,854 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,058,000 after purchasing an additional 12,048 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,069,693 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $14,591,000 after purchasing an additional 41,145 shares during the period.

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, including pipeline companies, utilities, and other companies that derive at least 50% of their revenues from operating or providing services in support of infrastructure assets such as pipelines, power transmission, and petroleum and natural gas storage in the petroleum, natural gas, and power generation industries.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.