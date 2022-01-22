First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be given a dividend of 0.078 per share on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st.

NASDAQ LMBS opened at $49.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.46. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $49.74 and a 1-year high of $51.59.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,778,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 769,962 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 14.02% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $955,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

